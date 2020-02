KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Enjoy the Wisconsin winter with this all outdoor wine festival.

44 Wineries’ Frozen Tundra Wine Fest is Saturday, February 29 from noon – 6 pm. You can enjoy wine by the glass or bottle near outdoor fire pits, local food trucks, live music, and more.

Parallel 44 Winery is located at N2185 Sleepy Hollow Road in Kewaunee.

For more information including tickets, click here.