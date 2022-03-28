(WFRV) – Can the Spirits tell the stories of history?

Local 5 Live visited Heritage Hill State Park with details on their upcoming Paranormal Exploration.

Details from heritagehillgb.org:

Paranormal Exploration

When:
April 2, 2022 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Where:
Heritage Hill State Historical Park
2640 S Webster Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
 

Join Heritage Hill State Historical Park for A Paranormal Exploration with Paper Valley Paranormal on April 2nd from 7 – 10 pm. Accompany Paper Valley Paranormal as they investigate “beyond the veil” in several Heritage Hill buildings

TICKETS

Space is limited so get your tickets sooner rather than later! Tickets are $40/person and can be purchased by clicking the ticket button above. 

  • Paper Valley will have all of their equipment along for use during the investigation, but you may also bring your own.
  • This is an alcohol free event. 
  • Must be 14 years or older, and any minor must be accompanied by an adult.
  • Dress accordingly to the weather – there will be walking between buildings.
  • BYOF – Bring your own flashlight. 

Please plan to arrive 10 minutes early for check-in. 

Tickets are non-refundable. This event is rain/snow or shine. 