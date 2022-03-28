(WFRV) – Can the Spirits tell the stories of history?

Local 5 Live visited Heritage Hill State Park with details on their upcoming Paranormal Exploration.

Details from heritagehillgb.org:

Paranormal Exploration

When:

April 2, 2022 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Where:

Heritage Hill State Historical Park

2640 S Webster Ave

Green Bay, WI 54301



Join Heritage Hill State Historical Park for A Paranormal Exploration with Paper Valley Paranormal on April 2nd from 7 – 10 pm. Accompany Paper Valley Paranormal as they investigate “beyond the veil” in several Heritage Hill buildings

TICKETS

Space is limited so get your tickets sooner rather than later! Tickets are $40/person and can be purchased by clicking the ticket button above.

Paper Valley will have all of their equipment along for use during the investigation, but you may also bring your own.

This is an alcohol free event.

Must be 14 years or older, and any minor must be accompanied by an adult.

Dress accordingly to the weather – there will be walking between buildings.

BYOF – Bring your own flashlight.

Please plan to arrive 10 minutes early for check-in.

Tickets are non-refundable. This event is rain/snow or shine.