(WFRV) – Can the Spirits tell the stories of history?
Local 5 Live visited Heritage Hill State Park with details on their upcoming Paranormal Exploration.
Details from heritagehillgb.org:
Paranormal Exploration
When:
April 2, 2022 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Where:
Heritage Hill State Historical Park
2640 S Webster Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
Join Heritage Hill State Historical Park for A Paranormal Exploration with Paper Valley Paranormal on April 2nd from 7 – 10 pm. Accompany Paper Valley Paranormal as they investigate “beyond the veil” in several Heritage Hill buildings
Space is limited so get your tickets sooner rather than later! Tickets are $40/person and can be purchased by clicking the ticket button above.
- Paper Valley will have all of their equipment along for use during the investigation, but you may also bring your own.
- This is an alcohol free event.
- Must be 14 years or older, and any minor must be accompanied by an adult.
- Dress accordingly to the weather – there will be walking between buildings.
- BYOF – Bring your own flashlight.
Please plan to arrive 10 minutes early for check-in.
Tickets are non-refundable. This event is rain/snow or shine.