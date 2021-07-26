Parker John’s Concession Stands at EAA Airventure

(WFRV) – If you think you can’t get Hickory Smoked BBQ or their popular “Mother Clucker” while you’re at EAA, you’d be wrong.

This year, Parker John’s has four concessions stands throughout the grounds at EAA Airventure and you can get everything from nachos, to smoked BBQ, to soft serve ice cream. They are open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Find them at the following locations:

○ Home built on the north end of the flight line

○ Twin Oaks Café at the Twin Oaks Food Court

○ Ultra Light Café on the south end of the flight line

○ Ultra Light Concessions at the Fun Fly Zone

Parker John’s Green Bay location is at 2851 S. Oneida. They also have locations in Kiel, Menasha, and Sheboygan. Find the one nearest you, and take a look at the menu online at parkerjohns.com or find them on Facebook.

For details on EAA, head to eaa.org/airventure.

