Pinecrest Historical Village in Manitowoc opens for season this Saturday

(WFRV) – Every season brings something new to Pinecrest Historical Village in Manitowoc and you can see for yourself this Saturday when they open for the season all the new events going on including two new buildings.

Local 5 Live visited Pinecrest Historical Village this morning with a look at what the new season brings.

Pinecrest opens for the season May 15 with new buildings, new audio tours, and library card free day (May 15).

May 26, June 3, June 11 from 10 am – 2 pm is the Weary Traveler’s Journey, a self-guided activity. To register, call 920-684-4445.

Pinecrest Historical Village is located at 924 Pinecrest Road in Manitowoc. Reach out with questions at 920-684-4445, email info@manitowoccountyhistory.org.

Find out more at manitowoccountyhistory.org.