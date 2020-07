(WFRV) – If you’re looking for a fun place to take the kids tomorrow, you might want to consider Pinecrest Historical Village in Manitowoc.

Kids get in free Thursdays in July and Jordan stopped by to see how they’re reopening safely.

To register for the picnic fundraiser on July 20th, please register by July 13th. Head to manitowoccountyhistory.org or call 920-684-4445.

Pinecrest Historical Village is located at 924 Pinecrest Road in Manitowoc.