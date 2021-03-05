Pink Heals Chili Bash Drive up event, Saturday March 6

(WFRV) – You can ‘Grow It Forward’ and enjoy some chili, creating the perfect way to help the community.

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers was in Manitowoc with details on the Pink Heals Fire House Chili Bash and how it benefits the area.

The event pay ahead and drive up and is happening March 6, see details at pinkheals.us. Chili is $10 per quart. Pick up is at Grow It Forward, 1501 Marshall Street between the hours of 11 am – 2 pm.

Mark your calendar: March 13, Lakeshore Area Seed Swap and March 20, Health Benefits of Juicing.

For details on Grow It Forward, head to grow-it-forward.org.