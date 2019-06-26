Play by Play Theatre presents: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in Whitney Park – June 30th

Local 5 Live On Location

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Bring your family to experience the performing arts for free on the outdoor stage in Whitney Park.

Play by Play Theatre will present William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”, Sunday, June 30th from 6:30 – 8 pm.

Some seating will be available, but blankets and chairs are encouraged. Food trucks will be on site.

Dogs are welcome only in the enclosed Whitney Dog Park during the event and smoking is prohibited during the event.

Whitney Park is located at 800 Main Street in downtown Green Bay.

For more information, head to downtowngreenbay.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story