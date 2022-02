GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Don’t wait for summer to get inspired by Wisconsin’s unique habitats. They’re popping up in the snow at the Green Bay Botanical Garden.

Polar Pollinator Pop-up is happening February 10-12th and 14-19th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Green Bay Botanical Garden.

You can learn more about the event at gbbg.org.