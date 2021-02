(WFRV) – No Need to wait for summer for some pollinator inspiration. Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers stopped by the Green Bay Botanical Garden with details on their event highlighting hard-working insects and flowers.

The Pollinator Pop-Up is today/tomorrow from 9 am – 5 pm and February 22 – 27 from 9 am – 5 pm.

For details, head to gbbg.org and follow them on Facebook for the latest events.