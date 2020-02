GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It might be February but you can still be inspired by pollinators.

Enjoy the talented works of snow and ice carvers from all around Wisconsin as they depict pollinators like butterflies, bees, and flowers in sculpture form.

Polar Pollinator Pop-Up is February 21 & 22 and February 24 – 29 from 9 am – 5 pm at the Green Bay Botanical Garden, 2600 Larsen Road in Green Bay.

For all the details on this free event, click here.