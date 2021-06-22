Preview of Fly a Kite Fest: Every child is born to fly

(WFRV) – It’s a fun Green Bay community event, all for a great cause.
Local 5’s Ryan Morse was live with a preview of Fly a Kite Fest in Green Bay.
More from Fly a Kite Fest:
Hundreds of kites will once again color the sky for our 8th annual Fly a Kite Fest!
Join us for a day full of kites and fun activities for the whole family.
Bring your blankets, chairs, and sun umbrellas to relax and enjoy the show!
Date: Saturday, June 26th, 2021
Time: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Location: Arnie Wolff Sports Complex
Address: 3240 Humboldt Road, Green Bay, WI 54311
Cost: FREE!
Free Family Fun
- Giant show kites
- Stunt kite demonstrations
- Candy drop
- Kids’ games & crafts
- Face painting
- Kite decorating
- Fly your own kites
- “Running of the bols” races
- Princesses, superheroes & mascots