Preview of Fly a Kite Fest: Every child is born to fly

(WFRV) – It’s a fun Green Bay community event, all for a great cause.

Local 5’s Ryan Morse was live with a preview of Fly a Kite Fest in Green Bay.

More from Fly a Kite Fest:

Hundreds of kites will once again color the sky for our 8th annual Fly a Kite Fest! 

Join us for a day full of kites and fun activities for the whole family. 

Bring your blankets, chairs, and sun umbrellas to relax and enjoy the show! 

Date: Saturday, June 26th, 2021
Time: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Location: Arnie Wolff Sports Complex
Address: 3240 Humboldt Road, Green Bay, WI 54311
Cost: FREE!

 

Free Family Fun

  • Giant show kites
  • Stunt kite demonstrations
  • Candy drop
  • Kids’ games & crafts
  • Face painting
  • Kite decorating
  • Fly your own kites
  • “Running of the bols” races
  • Princesses, superheroes & mascots

