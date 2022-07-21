(WFRV) – Get ready to hit the dance floor!

People from around the world converge on Pulaski starting tonight to celebrate the official State dance of Wisconsin – Polka Days starts tonight and Local 5 Live gives viewers a preview of the popular event and how you can join in the celebration.

Pulaski Polka Days is at Pulaski Community Park, 429 E. Pulaski Street.

Details from pulaskipolkadays.com:

Welcome to Pulaski Polka Days Website

One of America’s Greatest Polka Festivals!

Pulaski • Wisconsin

Join us for the 43rd Annual Pulaski Polka Days • July 21-24, 2022

Polka is the Official State Dance of Wisconsin.

Admission Tickets are available at the gates. No advanced admission tickets available.

Pulaski Polka Days is an annual polka festival that lasts four days in Pulaski, Wisconsin. Pulaski Polka Days brings thousands of visitors each year from all over the world to hear some of the best polka music in the world.

Souvenir Stand will be available to get your Pulaski Polka Day’s T-shirts, hats, can koozies, and kids toys.