WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – For nearly a quarter of a century, Jim Miller of Waupaca has been carving pumpkins for his now-famous display.

And this year, the display is on the move to a more central location, in the heart of downtown.

And with a fresh look, there is no better time to check Downtown Waupaca than now with the pumpkin display and also Halloween on Main; which has something fun for all ages.

Jim Miller’s famous pumpkin display will be on the grounds of Waupaca City Square through November 2nd. The pumpkins will be illuminated every night from dusk to 10 p.m.

Halloween on Main is this Friday, October 28th, starting at 4 p.m. There will be trick-or-treating, a mad science lab, petting zoo, touch-a-truck, photo booth, brat fry, apple tasting, and a haunted hike from 6 – 8 p.m. on the River Ridge Trail. Live entertainment will round up the evening.

Also happening soon is shop with a cop with the Waupaca County Sherriff’s Department. You can learn more by clicking here.