Details from the Facebook event page:

WHEN: March 25, 9 am – 4 pm

March 26, 10 am – 1 pm

WHERE: Blossoms, 2209 Bohemia Street in Denmark

We’re Back! Let’s get our Purple ON!! Purple Cupcake Bake Sale for Epilepsy Awareness and Education! All proceeds go to Purple Day Every Day, to continue educating people how to help someone when they have a seizure. Friday Event this year and we will sell Saturday March 26th, if we have any left. Great way to bring a Friday snack to work, school & play! We need volunteers this year and bakers/decorators.