Purse Bingo from Center for Childhood Safety – November 7 in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – They make a big impact in our community when it comes to the well-being of our kids and now Safety Town has a new permanent home, as do other programs from The Center for Childhood Safety including Purse Bingo.

The new location is at 2827 Ramada Way in Green Bay. Safety Town is a one-week summer camp for children ages 4 – 9 who learn safety procedures through classroom instruction and pedaling around a miniature town with buildings, stop lights, crosswalks, and stop signs.

The Center for Childhood Safety’s Purse Bingo fundraiser brings together friends, bingo, and designer purses.

Come play 10 rounds of bingo for your chance to win a designer bag valued up to $400. Play one card per round for $30 or double your chances by playing two cards per round for only $50.

Purse Bingo is happening Thursday, November 7th at 6 pm at Badger State Brewing Company Barrel Haus, 990 Tony Canadeo. You can reach the Center for Childhood Safety at 920-272-0110 or online at centerforchildhoodsafety.org and on Facebook as well.