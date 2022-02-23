MERTON, Wis. (WFRV) – We hope everything comes out ok when it comes to Jordan’s assignment today.

It doesn’t matter if you prefer over or under, the toilet paper will be flying as teams push porta potties across the snow for a good cause at the Smiling Moose in Newton.

The Porta Potty Races, benefiting Lakeshore Foster Family and Friends, takes place February 26th from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Smiling Moose Saloon on Highway 42 in Newton. Racing begins at 2 p.m. Chef Cheryl from the saloon will also be providing some special food offerings on Saturday.

Learn more at lakeshorefosterfamilies.org.