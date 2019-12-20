Rahr-West Museum’s Christmas in the Mansion runs through January 5

Breaking News
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Rahr-West Museum in Manitowoc has two great Exhibits going on for your family to enjoy.

Enjoy holiday decorating ideas from the Victorian Era with Christmas in the Mansion through January 5, Tuesdays – Fridays, 10 am – 4 pm, Saturdays and Sundays, 11 am – 4 pm. For more information on this event, click here.

You can also learn about Hmong Culture during their Hmong Heritage and Culture Exhibit.

The Rahr-West Museum is located on 610 N. Eighth Street in Manitowoc. Reach them by phone at 920-686-3090.

