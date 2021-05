(WFRV) – It’s an expedition that will have your family digging like Archeologists for a day.

Local 5 Live visited Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve in Suamico with details on their Parkeology Program.

Parkeology at Barkhausen is Saturday, May 22 from 10 am – Noon. $3/kids, $5/adults, $15/family

To register, call 920-434-2824.