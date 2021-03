(WFRV) – If the kids at home get a little stir crazy during Spring Break, you can keep them busy at home thanks to Building for Kids.

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers stopped by Building for Kids in Appleton with a look at some fun things you can do with your kids right at home.

Building for Kids ‘Read a Bit! Do a Bit! Kit’ is free for members, for non-members the cost is $10. To register, head to buildingforkids.org.