APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Light up the night sky at this unique family cross country ski and snowshoe event at the Bubolz Nature Preserve.

Participants will be glowing with excitement as they take neon lights to the trails for a 1 mile snow hike or a 1.5 mile cross country ski adventure.

Bubolz Nature Preserve’s Glow in the Snow is Friday, January 17 with three sessions at 5, 6 and 7 pm.

For full details on the event, head to bubolzpreserve.org.