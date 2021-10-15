RePurpose for a Reason benefits Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity

(WFRV) – If you’ve got something to repurpose, now you can do it for a reason!

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers got a hands-on lesson and some fun ideas ahead of this Habitat for Humanity Fundraiser and how you can get a one-of-a-kind piece.

The RePurpose for a Reason Habitat for Humanity Fundraiser Silent Auction is Thursday, November 4. See items up for auction here.

Register at repurposeforareason.org.

For details, head to greenbayhabitat.org.

We are pleased to announce that RePurpose for a Reason 2021 will resume in-person! The event will feature the annual silent auction featuring hand-crafted and DIY projects made locally. New this year, we will host the event at the ReStore where you will be able to visit the store, tour and bid on the auction projects, and enjoy a little entertainment. If you would like to attend, register ahead of the event for FREE by clicking “Auctions” to register to bid and save your bidder number for the silent auction!