Repurpose for a Reason to benefit Green Bay Habitat for Humanity

(WFRV) – Things once tossed aside can find new life thanks to local crafters and now you can find some truly unique items for your home and help a great cause.

Local 5 Live stopped out at the Green Bay Restore with details on their Repurpose for a Reason event.

See and bid on items virtually, Thursday, November 12 from 5 – 8 pm by heading to the Green Bay Restore Facebook page.

They are open Tuesday – Saturday, 10 am – 4 pm, located at 1967 Allouez Avenue. Reach out with questions at 920-338-1650, online at greenbayhabitat.org.