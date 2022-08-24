(WFRV) – It’s lights on for a great local program. Ride along if you can but if you prefer to show your support for a great local program, you can just eat!

Local 5 Live gets a preview of ‘Ride with the Lights’ where proceeds benefit the Police Lights of Christmas Program.

Ride with the Lights is happening this Saturday, August 27, 9:30 am – 5 pm.

Click HERE for their Facebook event page.

Details from lightsofchristmas.us:

This Ride just keeps getting bigger and better!

Led by State Patrol and dozens of other squad cars from across the state – join those fabulous red and blue lights as they lead you through Green Bay and the Fox Valley. We will be leaving out of the Brown County Sheriff’s Department parking lot in Green Bay and ending at the Timber Rattler Stadium in Appleton for the game! This year we will have several food trucks waiting at the Stadium to help feed our hungry crowd, live tailgate entertainment, raffles, and then an all-American ballgame and fireworks to follow!

CLICK HERE TO PRE-REGISTER

Registration opens at 10am – Kickstands up at 11:30am

Food Trucks will be serving at the stadium from noon-3pm

The Ride will be arriving at the T-Rat stadium around 1pm

Live entertainment starts at 3:30pm

T-Rat Game starts at 6:40pm