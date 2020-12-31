Ring in the New Year with these drink recipes from Parker John’s

(WFRV) – Ring in the New Year with a new drink.

Local 5 Live stopped by Parker John’s with some delicious drink recipes you can make at home. And they’re known for BBQ and Pizza but they have plenty on the menu to choose from to enjoy at home.

Jingle Juice Sangria

Mix all ingredients in a gallon container

1 Cup rail Vodka

1 Cup Apple Juice

½ Cup Pineapple Juice

½ Cup Pear Juice

1 ½ Cup White cranberry juice

2 bottles of Moscato

1 sliced Orange, 2 Sliced apples

*Pull Fruit after 2 days*

Glassware: Wine Glass

Garnish: cranberries and Rosemary sprig

Serve over Ice.

Vanilla Spiced Old Fashion

16oz Glass

Rim with cinnamon sugar, muddle 1 cherry, 1 orange slice , pinch of cinnamon sugar, and 4 dashes bitters.

2 oz Jim beam Vanilla

Your choice, sweet or sour, garnish with cinnamon stick