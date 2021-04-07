Road Trip Week: Entertainment options from your local library

(WFRV) – Road Trip week continues on Local 5 Live and the best road trips include great entertainment.

Local 5 Live stopped by the Oshkosh Library with how you can pick the perfect movie, book, or podcast to listen to, even stream movies, TV shows, music, and comics – all available from your local library.

The Oshkosh Library is located at 106 Washington Avenue in Oshkosh. See upcoming events at oshkoshpubliclibrary.org.

Check out the Wisconsin Digital Library at wplc.overdrive.com.

Stream movies, TV shows, music, and comics at hoopladigital.com.