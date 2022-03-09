(WFRV) – Sample more than 200 beers and 50 wines from across the region.

Local 5 Live gives viewers a look at this year’s ‘Road Off the Shore Brewfest’ and how the popular fundraiser supports the community.

Details from roarofftheshore.com:

Roar Off the Shore Brewfest

Saturday, March 26, 2022, 2 – 6 pm at the Kewaunee County Fairgrounds

How Brewfest Helps The Lions Help Our Communities

How The Lions Help Our Communities

The next Annual Roar off the Shore Beer and Wine Festival hosted by the Dyckesville & Kewaunee Lions will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

The festival features regionally brewed craft beers and wines, as well as craft brewed beers from popular small breweries across Wisconsin and Michigan. Proceeds from this event go back into our local communities.

Where It Began 15 Years Ago

During the time of the event’s inception, microbrewed beers were becoming popular so a fundraiser geared around these types of beers seemed to make sense. Originally held in the fall, the event began as a three-year commitment by the Kewaunee Lions Club. With so many other beer related events happening in the same time frame, after the third year the event was moved to March.

The Kewaunee Lions sought the assistance of the Dyckesville Lions and now the groups run the event together. The clubs are able to fund numerous projects with the profits from this fundraiser.

Here are just a few of the projects the Lions Clubs have been able to support with the money raised at Brewfest:

Vision Screening

Red River County Park improvements including new batting cages, new fence, & maintenance of the field for baseball/softball games.

Scholarships to graduating High School Students.

Boy Scouts of America

Community Garden

Kewaunee, Algoma, and Luxemburg Chambers

Lakeshore Food Pantry

Special Olympics

Bruemmer Park Zoo improvements

Blood Drives

Toys for Tots

Brewfest, previously known as Roar On The Shore, has outgrown a few venues. Originally held at the Heritage Farm south of Kewaunee and then Lakehaven Hall in Kewaunee, Roar Off The Shore is now held in the spacious, heated Exhibition Building at the Kewaunee County Fairgrounds located at 625 3rd St. in Luxemburg, WI.

Guests can experience more than 200 beers and 50 wines and enjoy a variety of free food samples from several area food vendors. Doors open at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022 and the festival closes at 6:00 p.m.





After the festival be sure to enjoy the local dining and nightlife at a number of establishments in the Luxemburg, Kewaunee, and Algoma area.