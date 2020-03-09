Roar Off the Shore Wine and Beer Festival – Sat. March 28 in Kewaunee

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s time for the 14th annual Roar Off the Shore wine and beer festival.

It features regionally brewed craft beers and wines. Proceeds from this event goes back into the community including the Kewaunee Lions Club.

Roar off the shore is Saturday, March 28 from 2 – 6 pm at the Kewaunee Fairgrounds, 625 3rd Street in Luxemburg.

Tickets are $40 in advance, designated driver tickets are $10. For more information including tickets, head to roarofftheshore.com and follow them on Facebook.