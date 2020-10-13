Romp in the Swamp “Mask”erade and more at Bubolz Nature Preserve

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s been a family tradition of fall fun and exploration at Bubolz Nature Preserve for 26 years.

But there are some changes in line for this year’s Romp in the Swamp.

Romp in the Swamp “Mask”erade is Saturday, October 17th, from 12:30 – 8 PM.

You can register on their website for one of five time slots. Cost is $25 per vehicle. Registration ends tomorrow.

You can also sample Wisconsin-brewed fall beers, even some cranberry wine, to support Bubolz as part of Octoberfest Reimagined.

Order now through October 19th. Pick-up dates are October 23rd and 24th.