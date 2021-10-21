Romp in the Swamp this weekend at Bubolz Nature Preserve

(WFRV) – Take in the sights and sounds of nature as you go for a Romp in the Swamp.

Local 5 Live gets a closer look at this popular event returning to Bubolz Nature Preserve this weekend.

Learn more at bubolzpreserve.org

ROMP IN THE SWAMP

JOIN US FOR OUR 28TH ANNUAL ROMP IN THE SWAMP, A FAMILY TRADITION OF FALL FUN AND EXPLORATION AT BUBOLZ !

Families can take part in an autumn adventure throughout the preserve where you will take in the sights and sounds of nature! Explore the preserve and collect candy at trick-or-treat stations along the way.

Ghosts, ghouls and goblins are welcome and families are encouraged to dress in their Halloween best for a chance to win great prizes in our costume contest.

Celebrate with us in The Pines and enjoy family entertainment with kids games! Kick back and relax with the campfire and be treated to a s’more!

Saturday, Oct. 23 – Two sessions to choose from!

Session 1 – 2:00-4:00 pm

Session 2 – 5:00-7:00 pm

TICKETS:

$45 PER FAMILY- IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY

$15 CHILD (CHILDREN UNDER 12)

$8 ADULT/CHILDREN 12 AND OVER

Registration is Now Open!

*We are carefully monitoring the current situation in our area regarding Covid-19 and we are encouraging face masks. We reserve the right to alter the event (modified version) for health and safety concerns. Because this is a fundraiser for Bubolz Nature Preserve there will be no refunds unless the event is cancelled by Bubolz. Romp in the Swamp is held rain or shine.*