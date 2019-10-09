Run for the Hill of It 5K Trail Run / Little Racers Run, Oct. 12th @ Baird Creek’s Triangle Hill

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Registration is still open for the 7th annual Run for the Hill of It 5K Trail Run and the Little Racers Run.

The Run for the Hill of It 5K Trail Run challenges runners to run three miles and then tackle “The Big Hill” a.k.a. Triangle Hill (500 Beverly Road) on October 12th at 9 am in Green Bay.

The Little Hill Racers Kids Run, for youth 10 and under, begins before the main race at 8:45 am at the bottom of Triangle Hill.

For more details and to register, head to bairdcreek.org.