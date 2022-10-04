(WFRV) – From serious athletes, to kids, to dogs – all are welcome to ‘Run for the Hill of It’ this weekend in Green Bay.

Details from bairdcreek.org:

Get Ready.

October 8, 2022.

10th Annual Run for the Hill of It…

RACES

The Run for the Hill of It 5K Trail Run challenges runners to run three miles and then tackles “The Big Hill” a.k.a. Triangle Hill (500 Beverly Road) on October 8, 2022 in Green Bay, WI. There will be awards for top placers in age groups and the famous King & Queen of the Hill awards! And FREE 10th Anniversary WOODALLIONS for all participants.

We will again host the Little Hill Racers Kids Run, for youth 10 and under, which will begin before the main race at the bottom of Triangle Hill. Racers will see how fast they can go from the bottom all the way to the top of the famous Triangle Hill!

Fur the Hill of It encourages walkers/runners to come out to the Greenway with their furry friends and walk or run the course. Some fresh air and fun and finishers will receive a treat and tennis ball for their furry friend!

These are fun and challenging events where participants can come out and enjoy nature while getting some exercise running or walking through the Greenway. Proceeds from the event directly benefit the Baird Creek Greenway.

Friday, October 7th

Packet Pickup & Registration for all events 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 8th

Packet Pickup; Registration for Run and Walk Events 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Little Hill Racers Run @8:45 a.m. sponsored by KI

Run for the Hill of It @9:00 a.m. sponsored by Nicolet National Bank

Fur the Hill of It – Dog Walk @ 9:05 a.m. sponsored by Festival Foods

This race is part of the Bellin Titletown Wellness Race Series: http://www.bellinrun.com/programs/titletown-wellness-race-series.

THANK YOU

A special thank you to our Run for the Hill of It, Little Hill Racers Run, and Fur the Hill of It sponsors!!! Because of our sponsors supporting the 10th Anniversary there is a lower cost on apparel this year and the 10th Anniversary Woodallions are FREE!

Nicolet National Bank, KI, Bellin Health Titletown Wellness, AK Pizza Crust, Packers Foundation, Nature’s Way, Robinson Inc., Festival Foods, Green Bay Running Club, WFRV Local 5. And Bigger Than the Trail!

We are also honored to be partnering with Bigger Than the Trail this year! Please look for their donate button during registration and help them do their great work of supporting those struggling with mental health.

DETAILS

Registration Cost until September 23rd Registration Cost Sept. 24th – Oct. 6th

Run for the Hill of It – $20 no t-shirt Run for the Hill of It – $30 no t-shirt

Run for the Hill of It – $30 with t-shirt Run for the Hill of It – $40 with t-shirt (if available) Run for the Hill of It – $35 with sweatshirt Run for the Hill of It – $45 with sweatshirt (if avail.) Little Hill Racers Run FREE Little Hill Racers Run FREE

Fur the Hill of It – $15 Fur the Hill of It – $20

In person registration will take place at the Triangle Hill Chalet from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 7 (run and walk at $35, shirts MIGHT be available for purchase if any left) and on Saturday, October 8th from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Packet pickup will also take place during these times. Come Friday night to beat the crowd in collecting your bib and shirt (if you ordered one!).

The events will take place “rain or shine”.

To recap our 5K merchandise…

– Each participant receives a FREE woodallion!

– Fastest male & female receives a King or Queen of the Hill mug!

– Fastest age group winners receive a hat!

– Shirts & sweatshirts are available to purchase during registration!

VOLUNTEERING

Not interested in running? VOLUNTEER! Register online https://volunteersignup.org/DTCHM to help out by volunteering your time on Friday night, October 7th, or Saturday morning, October 8th!

Emails will be sent out the week of the opening date period of the race with all details.