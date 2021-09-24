Run! Jump! Fly! Adventures in Action! New traveling exhibit at Building for Kids in Appleton

(WFRV) – There’s a new traveling exhibit and Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers stopped out at Building For Kids in Appleton with all the details.

From builldingforkids.org:

Jump into an action-packed family adventure with our new traveling exhibit, Run! Jump! Fly! Adventures in Action™!



Try out surfing, snowboarding, and kung fu! Scramble your way through a climbing canyon and make your flycycle flap its wings! Plus, get you family moving in an Action Star Training Center!

This traveling exhibit encourages a physically active lifestyle by introducing kids and families to a variety of fun-filled activities! Test your balance, strength, coordination, and endurance by visiting Run! Jump! Fly! at the Building for Kids.

Run! Jump! Fly! Adventures in Action runs September 17 through January 2.

Want to plan a trip to the BFK? Click here to learn more! We are currently open by registration. Registration for the next week’s play sessions opens on Thursday at 10 am.

Building for Kids is located at 100 West College Avenue in Appleton.