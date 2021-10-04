Run (or bike) for the Hill of It benefits Baird Creek Preservation Foundation this weekend in Green Bay

(WFRV) – You can walk if you like but Run for the Hill of It is a fun event that will get you moving and help a great cause.

Run for the Hill of It benefits the Baird Creek Preservation Foundation. You can bring your bike, your dog, or just yourself and enjoy a local trail and of course, the hill at the end.

For details, head to bairdcreek.org/runforthehillofit

Friday, October 8th

Packet Pickup & Registration for all events 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 9th

Packet Pickup & Registration for Run and Walk Events 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Little Hill Racers Run @8:45 a.m. sponsored by The Green Bay Packers Give Back

Run for the Hill of It (start times between 7:30-9:00 a.m. to safely space out runners due to Covid-19) sponsored by Nicolet National Bank

Fur the Hill of It – Dog Walk @9:15 a.m. sponsored by Festival Foods

Packet Pickup and Bike Race registration 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Bike for the Hill of It @11:00 a.m. see sponsors below

Part of the Bellin Titletown Wellness Race Series.

RACES

The Run for the Hill of It 5K Trail Run challenges runners to run three miles and then tackle “The Big Hill” a.k.a. Triangle Hill (500 Beverly Road) on October 9, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. Start times will be between 7:30-9:00 a.m. to safely space out runners due to Covid-19. Dri-fit t-shirts can be purchased and all racers get a snack at completion of the race! There will be awards for top placers in age groups and the famous King & Queen of the Hill awards as well thanks to Nicolet Bank!

We will again host the Little Hill Racers Kids Run, for youth 10 and under, which will begin before the main race at 8:45 a.m. at the bottom of Triangle Hill. Racers will see how fast they can go from the bottom all the way to the top of the famous Triangle Hill! Racers get a free t-shirt, snack and small prize for participating in thanks to the Green Bay Packers Give Back and KI sponsorships!

Fur the Hill of It encourages walkers to come out to the Greenway with their furry friends and walk or run the three mile race course at 9:15 a.m.. Some fresh air and fun and finishers will receive a treat and tennis ball for their furry friend thanks to Festival Foods!

NEW THIS YEAR: we will be hosting a short track bike race event also at Triangle Hill. Bike for the Hill of It will encompass some of the same trail as Run for the Hill of It but also mix in some additional technical trail. Beginners will do one loop of the route, intermediate riders will do three loops, and advanced riders will do five loops. One loop is approximately 7 miles. This will be all about time and your skill as you navigate the up and downs of the dirt trails and the fast and easy part of the paved trail. Start times will be in correlation with level and will be chosen during registration. The event will be to support trail work that happens in the Baird Creek Greenway. Dri-fit t-shirts can be purchased. Prizes and snacks will be handed out at the end of the entire race event.

These are fun and challenging events where participants can come out and enjoy nature while getting some exercise running, walking, or biking through the Greenway. Proceeds from the event directly benefit the Baird Creek Greenway.