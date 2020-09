(WFRV) – The Go 92.0 challenge will have you trekking all over Brown County, even if you don’t go further than your own neighborhood.

The goal is to hit 92 miles in September through running, walking, or biking. There is $100 worth of perks/rewards.

Local 5 Live met with the organizers of the event to find out how you can get involved.

For details head to experiencegreenbaywi.org.