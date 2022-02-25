(WFRV) – From road vehicles to boats – it’s a great way to gear up for summer.

Local 5 Live visited the RV and Boat show in Oshkosh with details.

From rvboatmainevent.com:

180,000 Square Feet Of Everything Camping, Boating And More!

These are HEATED BUILDINGS!!! Whether you are shopping for a new travel trailer, fifth wheel, toy hauler, motor home, speed boat, fishing boat, pontoon boat, PWC, or just want to see what’s out there and collect information about RV rentals, campgrounds, golf carts, boating, docks, lifts, and more, this show will surprise you with a wide variety to choose from!

ADMISSION: CASH at the gate – $7 Adults, $6 Seniors (62 and over), Children 17 and under are FREE

FRIDAY: 11AM – 8PM

SATURDAY: 10AM – 8PM

SUNDAY: 10AM – 4PM



Free Parking