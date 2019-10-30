S.A.G.E Creative Community hosting fundraiser – Fri., Nov. 1st in downtown Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) –There’s a new studio in downtown Green Bay where you can get create and meet artists and best of all, it’s free to use.

S.A.G.E. Creative Community is hosting a fundraiser this Friday, November 1st from 7 – 11 pm with demonstrating artists, food, music, and the first screening of a documentary on the arts in the Green Bay area.

The fundraiser is located at “The Premier” at 520 N. Broadway in downtown Green Bay.

For more information, head to their Facebook event page.

Holiday markets begin November 22nd.

