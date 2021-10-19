Scavenger hunt, campfire, s’mores & more at Howling Halloween Hike

(WFRV) – It’s another chance to show off your costume, Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers gives viewers a preview of the Howling Halloween Hike, making its debut this year at the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary.

Howling Halloween Hike is October 22 at Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary from 6 – 9 pm, cost is $5 per trick or treater.

From baybeachwildlife.com:

Howling Halloween Hike

October 22, 20216:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Family friendly Halloween event! Come dressed in costume for a scavenger hunt, campfire, s’mores and a trick-or-treat hike! $5.00 per trick-or-treater.

For more information call (920) 448-3365 or go to: http://www.greenbaywi.gov/parks

