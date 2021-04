(WFRV) – A road trip doesn’t have to mean going far from home.

Local 5 Live shows you a beautiful option for a destination featuring four communities in the area: Manitowoc, Two Rivers, Kewaunee, and Algoma. Scenic Highway 42 has it all mapped out for you.

The journey includes five lighthouses, four beaches, eight museums, and some breathtaking pictures for Instagram.

Get all the information for your trip at scenichwy42.com.