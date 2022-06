(WFRV) – Kids love to make noise and at the Neville Public Museum they’re encouraged to do just that.

Local 5 Live visited this interesting exhibit that explores the science of sound and your family can too.

Explore the new interactive exhibit and learn how sound is created at the Neville Public Museum, 210 Museum Place in Green Bay. They are open Tuesday – Sunday.

Learn more at nevillepublicmuseum.org.