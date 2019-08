MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A great seafood meal is enough reason to attend an upcoming fundraiser and by eating you’ll also be helping the community.

Seafood Fest is Sunday, August 25th from 3 – 7 pm and this year they are in a new, weather-proof location: Waverly Beach, N8770 Fire Lane 1 in Menasha.

For all of the details, head to seafoodfest.us.