SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Shawano Country “Miles of Art” is a fall celebration of the arts and nature that includes self-guided tours, murals, barn quilts, live music, dancing, and more.

Shawano Country Miles of Art is happening October 5th & 6th from 10 am – 5 pm over various host locations.

