DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s an alpaca farm nestled in a 211 acre family dairy farm built in 1887 that raises alpacas for high quality fleece and the public is open to tour the farm.

Shillcox Shamrock Lines Alpaca Farm is having their annual open house September 29th from 9 am – 4 pm. They are located at 5118 Heritage Road/Hwy. X in De Pere. You can reach them by phone at 920-336-0433 and online at shillcoxalpacas.com.