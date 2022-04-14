(WFRV) – There’s so much to discover in De Pere, why not Sip & Shop your way through both sides of the river?

Details from definitelydepere.org:

Date: Friday | April 22 & November 11, 2022

Time: 4:00 – 8:00 pm

Details: Sip and shop your way through downtown De Pere!

Sip & Shop Wine Walk features select wine samples, light bites, and special deals at a variety of downtown De Pere shops and boutiques. Each shop will offer a non-alcoholic beverage option as well. Enjoy an unforgettable night of shopping, wine, merriment, and exploring all that downtown De Pere has to offer.

Tickets: The cost to attend is $20.00 and includes sips, snacks, and exclusive in-store discounts at 15+ local retailers. Tickets can be purchased in advance online, at the Definitely De Pere office located at 117 N Wisconsin St, or call (920) 403-0337. Only 200 tickets available.

Check-In: Check-in will take place at the Definitely De Pere office, 117 N Wisconsin St. (Studebaker building across from Seroogy’s), beginning at 3:30 pm. Must be 21+ to participate. Please be prepared to show your ID to receive your wine tasting/coupon card and wristband.

2022 Participating Businesses | More being added daily!

Artless Bastard, 353 Main Ave

Expressions Photography Studio, 375 Main Ave

The Flour Pot, 307 Reid St

God’s Purpose Apparel, 115 N Wisconsin St

Grace Mae, 327 Main Ave (back entrance)

hey, daisy!, 124 N Broadway

Market Street Boutique, 117 N Wisconsin St

newARTSpace, 124 N Broadway

One of One Gallery, 365 Main Ave

Paintin’ Pottery, 520 George St

The Puddle Duck, 124 N Broadway

ReDesign & Consign, 622 George St

Rock and Body Shop, 609 George St

SmithMaker Artisan Co., 116 N Broadway

Studio Rouge, 407 Main Ave

Sweet Willow Herbal Co-Op & Native Roots Hemp, 327 Main Ave