(WFRV) – If you don’t know the difference between an IPA and an Amber Ale or maybe you just really appreciate both, you’ll enjoy learning about what you’re tasting at the Craft Beer Walk.

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers was in Downtown Appleton for a preview of this popular event.

The Downtown Appleton Craft Beer Walk is August 27 & 28. Get details and register at beerwalkwi.com.