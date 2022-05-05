(WFRV) – A trip to a Goodwill store is always something of a scavenger hunt so why not take part in one that raises money and restores hope.

Local 5 Live gets the store behind one special hunt that honors a Mother who have hope and compassion to so many in the community.

A scavenger hunt fundraiser held the day before Mother’s Day honors the organizer’s mom and has raised $16,500 to date for Restoring Hope Transplant House.

The sixth annual Restoring Hope Thrift Shop Scavenger Hunt starts at 1 p.m. May 7 at Frank’s Place, 107 N. Main St., Seymour. Teams meet at the restaurant and are deployed from there to Goodwill NCW stores throughout Green Bay and the Fox Cities in search of goodies on their list and with a few special tasks and fun challenges to complete.

The fundraiser is a tribute Lisa Madison started in 2016 in memory of her mom, Marlene Matuszak, who died in 2014 after an organ transplant. Madison of Seymour created the fundraiser to benefit Restoring Hope Transplant House, a nonprofit organization that serves transplant families throughout Wisconsin and is based in Middleton. It was a place of comfort for Madison and her family.

“This all started back 2016 in honor of our mother,” Madison said. “She was such a hard-working, faithful and loving mother that gave of herself to help others in need. In our eyes, her spirit of compassion and generosity needs to be honored and shared. Goodwill has been instrumental in the success of this event. Beyond opening its doors to allow our hunters to search for items in their stores, Goodwill and its employees share in the same mission of the Restoring Hope Transplant House — serving the needs of people in our communities.”

The fundraiser also includes basket and 50/50 raffles along with food, refreshments and a Pay It Forward challenge, where a team receives bonus points if they donate to the recipient. This year’s recipient is Randy Olson, who received a lung transplant in January.

Teams also can earn extra points by completing challenges, such as wearing a certain color or featuring Goodwill team members in photos. The team with the most points wins.

“This event is important to so many because it supports a home that provides the much-needed care and compassion to those going through the uncertainty of organ donation,” Madison said. “The camaraderie with others who understand the ups and downs helps you get through those uncertain times.”