(WFRV) – It’s a popular run/walk/bike event and it’s back with smashing changes.

Local 5 Live visited Woodland Dunes in Two Rivers with a look at how you can “Smash the Dash” in 2022.

Details from woodlanddunes.org:

SMASH the Dash! Apr.15 – Apr. 23, 2022

We’re going to Smash the Dash this year! We’re taking everything traditional about the 5K race and smashing it!

From where you are, you can participate in one or more of these fun events:

5K walk/run

10K walk/run

5k/10k bike

Competitive Time Smasher

Spring Fever Scavenger Hunt

Alumni T-shirt Smasher

Long Distance/Home Town Proud Smasher

Register here: https://runsignup.com/Race/WI/TwoRivers/DashattheDunes

How it works:

Register here for the 5k, 1ok, or bike event as you normally would. Find your own route, track your time, and send your results back to us. New! Sign up to be a Competitive Time Smasher! Compete against your time from last year and send us your results! We’ll publish your best time and name in our newsletter. The participant with the most time shaved will win a Woodland Dunes water bottle and free registration for next year’s event.





Or:

Participate in our Spring Fever Scavenger Hunt and be put into a drawing to win a Woodland Dunes T-shirt and water bottle! Five winners will be drawn! Go ahead! Be a kid! Have fun with this! Send 3 photos of items from the list below to be entered.

And:

Alumni T-shirt Smasher: Wear one of our previous Dash T-shirts while you’re out doing your event, take a selfie, and send it back to us to be put in the Alumni Drawing. Win a Woodland Dunes ball cap and hiking medallion!

Long Distance/Home Town Proud Smasher: Smashers from afar, make a sign with your hometown on it, take a selfie of it in front of you, send it back to us and be put in the Long Distance Drawing. Win a Woodland Dunes T-shirt and a cool Two Rivers WI ball cap!

Mail all selfies to: nancyn@woodlanddunes.org. Watch for your photos in our next Dunesletter newsletter and Facebook!