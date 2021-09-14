SOAR Fox Cities’ 2nd Annual Amazing Fund-Racer this Saturday in Appleton

(WFRV) – You can hit your target while raising money for a great cause in the Valley.

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers was out in Appleton with details on an Amazing Fund-Racer, based on the popular TV show, that benefits SOAR Fox Cities.

For more information, including registration, head to soarfoxcities.com.

From soarfoxcities.com:

Form your team of champions to compete in this one-of-a-kind, road rally scavenger hunt! You and your teammates will earn points by completing challenges, solving clues and finding locations across the Fox Cities! This event will use a mobile app to provide a fun and safe experience for attendees, while complying with any social distancing or safety guidelines that might be in place at the time.

The entry fee is $75 per team (1 team per vehicle.) The size of your team is up to you, but we recommend 2-5 players. Registration includes: Instructions and access to the mission list on the GooseChase mobile app, Event swag bag filled with goodies (1 per team), and Printed materials.

Using the Goosechase app on one mobile device, your team will receive the mission list and submit completed challenges during the event time. You will be able to see a real-time leader board in Goosechase during the event to identify your top competition! The teams with the most points at the end will win prizes!

Prizes will be awarded to the top 3 teams!

1st Place Team: $500 cash

2nd Place Team: Gift cards totaling $200

3rd Place Team: Gift cards totaling $100

There will also be team spirit bonus points for the most creative, dedicated, and spirit filled competitors (costumes encouraged!)

*It is important to note that this is a ROAD Race. You must have ONE vehicle available for your team to compete, and your team MUST stay together for the duration of the event- no dividing and conquering to save time!

What each team will need for this event:

A legal driver with a valid driver’s license

A registered vehicle

A smartphone or mobile device

Teams can also participate in peer-to-peer fundraising to receive bonus points! For every $50 raised, fundraising teams will receive 10 bonus points (up to 200 points.) Teams raising at least $300 will also be entered into a raffle prize drawing.

The funds raised from this community event benefit SOAR Fox Cities and will help empower people with differing abilities.

*If any event adjustments need to be made due to COVID, we will communicate directly with those registered. The health and safety of event participants and the local community will remain top priority.