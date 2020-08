(WFRV) – Follow the clues to fun.

Here’s your chance to solve a mystery while exploring the trail system at Baird Creek in Green Bay.

Local 5 Live stopped out to get a sneak peek at the fun.

“Whooodunnit” in Baird Creek? runs Friday August 14 from 4 – 7 pm, and Sunday August 16 from 2 – 7 pm.

Register at bairdcreek.org.