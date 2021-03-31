Spectacular Science! Exhibit opens this weekend at the Neville Public Museum in Green Bay

(WFRV) – There’s a fun, new exhibit opening up at the Neville Public Museum this weekend and Local 5 Live stopped by with a preview of the Spectacular Science! Exhibit.

This new science gallery will provide us the opportunity to present four different mini science exhibits with hands on experiences. The design of creating four mini exhibits will allow us to rotate topics and provide new experiences each year once open. The four sections for opening the gallery in April of 2021 include Germs, Birds, Bees, and Engineering Marvels.

Spectacular Science! Opens April 3. For details head to nevillepublicmuseum.org.