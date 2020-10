(WFRV) – Local 5 Live took part in a ghoulish goal to help a local theater venue fill ghost seats.

Jordan Lamers was live at The Grand in Oshkosh with details on how the venue is looking to fill 3,100 seats with some spooky spirits.

Sponsor ‘Ghost Seats’ at The Grand Oshkosh is $5 per seat. Individual spirits, pairs, or family of four.

For tickets and more information, head to thegrandoshkosh.org/ghosts.